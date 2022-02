David Downing shot and killed Derrick Potts of New Jersey after a dispute at a Super 8 motel near Danville in 2019, according to police.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A Missouri man will serve up to 12 years in prison for a shooting death in Montour County.

David Downing was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter following a trial in December.

According to police, Downing shot and killed Derrick Potts of New Jersey after a dispute at a Super 8 motel near Danville in 2019.

Dowing was given credit for two years he already served in jail when he was sentenced.