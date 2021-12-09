Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

According to police, David Downing told police he shot Derrick Potts in 2019 at the Super 8 Motel near Danville.

DANVILLE, Pa. — In Montour County, a man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after standing trial for the murder of a motel employee.

According to police, David Downing told police he shot Derrick Potts in 2019 at the Super 8 Motel near Danville.

Downing said the woman he was with said she was raped there.

So he confronted Potts, who was working at the time, about the alleged rape and shot him in the head.

Police have not said Potts was involved in any crime.

David Downing has not yet been sentenced for the crime.