Man dies in silo while working on farm

State Police say a strong smell of gas filled the structure.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Montour County says a man is dead after he went into a grass silo which had strong gas fumes in it.

Officials say 45-year-old Abraham Stoltzfus was working on his family's farm Friday when he entered into a grass silo.

One of his children was heard yelling for help because there was gas in the silo and the man could not breathe.

Stoltzfus was found inside the chute without a pulse.

One of the victim's adult children pulled another son who was working with him, from the silo as well.

He was transported to a local hospital and in stable condition.