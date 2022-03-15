Test your luck and save when you adopt a pet in Danville

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us how reaching for a pot of gold can save you money and provide a home for some shelter animals.

DANVILLE, Pa. — At the end of every rainbow is a pot of gold. At least, that is the case at the Pennsylvania SPCA in Danville.

"We are running a St. Patrick's Day promotion," said Michaela Royer, an animal care specialist. "You make an appointment to come in and take a look at our animals—our cats, dogs, kittens, whatever we have it goes with."

Folks who come to adopt an animal at the SPCA will get to pick a numbered gold coin out of the pot. Each number correlates with a percentage off your donation fee. Cats are usually adopted for $85 and kittens less than 7 months old for $150. Regular adoption fees for dogs range from $150 to $300.

"If you pull out like 1, 2, or 3, any of those have different percentages with them, and they range up to 50 percent off."

If you are really lucky, you will pick the coin that gives you a free adoption. So far, no one has had the luck of the Irish for that just yet.

"Not yet, so it is still in there."

The organization has seen a steady increase in adoptions since the promotion began. The biggest winners are the cats and dogs who get adopted.

"I came down to adopt a cat, and thankfully I did. Her name is Sassy," said Nancy Bucci from Hazleton.

Newswatch 16 was there when Bucci stopped by to adopt a cat. She struck gold with her adoption and the price.

"I got 40 percent off today, which was really nice, and was very happy about it."

The St. Patrick's Day promotion will run through March 20, and there are more than 30 animals up for adoption.

St. Patrick's day is right around the corner! We are having a promotion! With this promotion you can pick your adoption... Posted by Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center on Friday, March 11, 2022