Liberty Valley to go virtual after COVID spike

DANVILLE, Pa. — Another school in the Danville Area School District is going virtual after a rise in COVID cases.

District officials say there are eight known cases at Liberty Valley in grades third, fourth, and fifth.

Classes will be virtual until Wednesday, October 13.

The district already closed Danville Area Primary School all this week after a rise in cases there as well.

Danville Area hopes to reopen the Primary School next week.