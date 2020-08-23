Kids run, bike and swim in Montour County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Twenty-one special needs children competed in running, biking, and swimming at the Danville Area Community Center.
Organizers said it's a great way for the children to get active.
"It's just really interesting to see even at the start of this year, where everybody started and where they all come," said Janell Weaver of Lewisburg. "It's cool to hear the parents say, 'I thought this was going to be a fight, I didn't think this was going to work, and my kid just did a triathlon' and that's really rewarding too."
This is the second year for the triathlon.