Kids at Janet Weis Children's Hospital celebrate reading

It's Read Across America Week and Geisinger is bringing the fun to kids at Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Julianna Diana of Orangeville has been at Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville for nearly a week. Hospitals aren't fun for anyone, especially 7-year-old kids. But on this day, Geisinger's child life services brought a cart filled with books.

"This is truly a great thing that we have going on here," Amber Diana said.

This is Read Across America Week, celebrated in schools across the country.

"The children that are here are, unfortunately, missing those activities with their friends. So, we're just trying to bring some of that here to them, to their rooms in the hospital," Sherry Musser said.

Geisinger is celebrating with a week of festivities centered around books.

"Making sure that they have things to do and promoting reading and literacy. We know being here in the hospital can be boring and not fun," Elissa Troland said.

Books were given to all the children who are staying in the hospital. Elias Snyder of Muncy is one of them.

"(I got an) 'I Survived' book. The Japanese Tsunami," Elias said.

The books are provided by community donations. Parents are appreciative.

"She's been out of school, and she's going to be out of school for a whole other week, so this is something that gives her a great refresher," Amber Diana said.

"Helps normalize the environment, provides that normalization of being able to read, and gives them things to do," Troland said.