Honoring teachers with free pet adoption

The event took place at Danville SPCA's Bloom Road Shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

DANVILLE, Pa. — One organization is hoping to help teachers find comfort in a furry friend in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This weekend only teachers could go to the Danville SPCA in Montour County and adopt kittens, cats, and dogs for free at the Bloom Road Shelter.

All they had to do is show an ID. It is usually between $85 and $300 dollars to adopt a pet.

All are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea and tick treated, and microchipped for identification and come with toys and treats.