Homicide investigation underway in Montour County

Police questioned a person of interest but so far no word on any charges.

DANVILLE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a homicide after an elderly man was found dead inside his home in Montour County.

Investigators say 83-year-old John Ditzler was found dead at his home Tuesday night along Bloom Road near Danville.

Troopers said the death is being considered as a homicide.

According to the Montour County District Attorney, police questioned a person of interest but so far no word on any charges.

Investigators don't believe there is any threat to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

