Dance event planned to help instructor in Montour County

A dance teacher from Montour County was hospitalized recently, and his students are turning the tables and hosting a benefit for him.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Hidi Horikoshi is the longtime owner of Resurrection Movement Studio outside Danville. He's taught countless dancers over the years.

About a month ago, Hidi was in a lot of pain and went to the hospital.

"We thought maybe he was having a heart attack which is crazy because he's only 35, and he's young, and he's healthy," said Cori Gresh-Horkoshi, Hidi's wife. "He ended up with Group A Strep which caused necrotizing fasciitis—which is a flesh-eating bacteria—and toxic shock syndrome."

Hidi has been at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville for nearly a month. He's doing better, and doctors believe he survived the illness because he is young and healthy.

"There are so many people who want to help him—all of the dancers he works with, clients, and kids that he's mentored," said Robin Adams, a dance instructor at Resurrection Movement Studio.

Adams says over the last decade, Hidi has hosted nearly two dozen Hip Hop for Hope events, raising around $20,000 for different causes. Now, the dancers will host one this Friday to benefit Hidi. It's a two-hour dance marathon.

"He kind of set this event template up for us, and when we knew that he was sick and in need of help, we took his event concept and just applied it to him as the person we're dancing for," Adams said.

"It's kind of full circle," Cori added. "It's crazy to think that he's always the one that's like, 'What can we do to help? Let's raise money. Let's have a benefit.' Now, he's the one who needs it. His staff has stepped up."

The event is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Church in Danville. For more information on how to help, click here.