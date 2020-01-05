Happy 100th Birthday, Sister Michaeline

A nun who lives in the Danville area celebrates a milestone birthday this weekend and her fellow sisters brought the party to her social-distance style

DANVILLE, Pa. — It was not the birthday party Sister Michaeline Bitsko was expecting but she was smiling from ear to ear as she watched out the window of the Emmanuel Center near Danville.

"Oh, it's tremendous, it's unbelievable," Sister Michaeline said.

Sister Michaeline turns 100 this weekend but the original plans for a full-fledged party were canceled because of COVID-19.

"She has been waiting for this all year, her 100th birthday, and we didn't want her to be let down," said Sister Michael Ann Orlik

The sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius wanted to make Sister Michaeline's day special. They came to her home at the Emmanuel Center and sang.

"We knew we had to do something special, at least for the day, for her day so she could really cherish it," she added.

"I thought it was fantastic," Sister Michaeline said. "All these people leaving their daily work and coming here to spend time, oh, it's wonderful."

Sister Michaeline is also celebrating 75 years as a religious sister.

"We're stopped in many things but not in our love for her, and that's what we wanted her to know. We love her. We care about her, so we came," Sister Michael Ann said.