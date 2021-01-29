Great Dane: We're hiring!

A company in the Danville area is looking to hire more than 100 people.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 6.7% in December, meaning more than 400,000 people were out of work.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has not been bad for everyone. The transportation industry has been busy.

"It's picked up definitely progressively," Kaylee Ritter said.

"Great Dane is also very proud to be part of making a difference in getting the vaccination to and from places, so we like to say we're making something that makes a difference," Denise Hurne said.

Great Dane makes trailers at its facility outside of Danville. It is hiring more than 100 people for full-time positions.

"We're hiring for assemblers, welders, painters, and we have salary positions open as well for both day and night shift," Hurne said.

Anthony Turner has worked for Great Dane for three years.

"I just had a couple of friends come put in applications, trying to get them aboard," Turner said.

Great Dane will have a job fair on Saturday, February 6, and will be hiring on the spot.