Geisinger: stay vigilant on social distancing

DANVILLE, Pa. — As we head into May, coronavirus cases continue to climb in some parts of our area, while others remain steady or drop. Geisinger has seen a large portion of the cases in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

To date, the health system has tested around 14,000 people. About 15 percent of those cases are positive, including 120 Geisinger employees.

Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says Geisinger has seen a decline in cases in Lackawanna County, while Luzerne County is leveling.

"I think that's a testament to everybody's good efforts both within the organization and in the community around," Dr. Ryu said.

Geisinger predicts cases will increase in the western part of our area, but officials are projecting lower peaks than they were originally expecting.

"All of the counties that we serve will eventually hit a peak but that will be very gradual. Kind of climbs up to the peak, and even coming back down from the peak. We envision it to be gradual," Dr. Ryu said.

Governor Wolf announced he is reopening 24 counties next week. Dr. Ryu says he supports this, but people need to stay vigilant on social distancing.

"I just think that as we do that message around the community needs to reinforce that this is not the time that we are in the clear, this is especially the time we pay attention to all of those precautions," Dr. Ryu said.

Earlier this week, the state announced Geisinger will get $100 million through the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, which provides financial relief to hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis. Ryu says this helps but COVID's impact on health care is significant.

"We have estimated the financial impact to Geisinger as a total system to be negative $100 million on a monthly basis. So every month, COVID impact is negative $100 million," Dr. Ryu said.