Geisinger president provides COVID-19 updates

Ryu says distancing efforts are working but the state still has a long way to go before things can return back to normal.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — In an update from Geisinger Health System on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. its president Dr. Jaewon Ryu says cases are continuing to rise.



"I personally don't feel comfortable saying that we have seen the worst of this thing, I still think we are going to have the worst in front of us," said Ryu.

Geisinger has tested over 10,000 people so far.

"Somewhere between 1400 and 1500 folks have returned positive, the majority of those I think its important to mention are able to go home and self isolate and self quarantine."

However, 250 people in total have been hospitalized. According to officials 94 people are currently in Geisinger facilities due to extreme COVID-19 symptoms.

"The majority of those still continue to be in the northeast, so Luzerne and Lackawana county are making up two thirds or maybe even three quarters of that 94 number."

Ryu says many counties have not even experienced a peak yet.

"The central region, Danville, Bloomsburg, Lewisburg, and surrounding areas or down near Harrisburg or even out towards State College and beyond, we think those areas should see a peak that trails behind the Northeast by 3 or 4 weeks if not longer," Ryu said.

Geisinger has a plan in place to transfer hospitalized patients to care facilities with less cases if certain counties experience an overflow during a peak.

"When one campus or one area becomes a hotbed we will be able to then cross transfer to other campuses which helps us to load balance so to speak."