Geisinger opens 'Career Closet' to the public

When you think of Geisinger you probably think of the hospitals. But the health system is giving away free clothing this month through its Career Center.

When one is interviewing for a new job, it's important to be prepared. That includes looking the part. But professional clothing can sometimes cost more than that first paycheck. That's why Geisinger is opening its Career Closet to the public.

"With certain times such as now through the pandemic, it gets a little difficult to afford some clothing, so we just wanted to help out and show our community that we support it," Greg Titus, Geisinger, said.

Geisinger originally started its Career Closet for Geisinger employees looking to move into different roles within the company. The health system recently opened it to the public.

"We're just here to help the public and promote a standing employer in the community," Titus said.

The Career Closet consists of professional clothing in sizes XS-XXXL and shoe sizes 5-8.5. Jhumur Ray of Danville found what she was looking for.

"I'm just really thankful to Geisinger for the Career Closet. It's going to be helpful. The clothing is really nice and in really good shape," Ray said.

Geisinger's Career Center opened right before the pandemic hit and this is also open to the public.

"Opportunities to get some career advice and to look for opportunities to move into different jobs at Geisinger," Titus said. "Or if they were unemployed to come in and see what Geisinger could offer them."

The Career Closet and Career Center are located in downtown Danville and are open every Thursday and Friday in July. To make an appointment click here.