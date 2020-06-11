Geisinger official addresses recent COVID-19 spike

Medical professionals predict coronavirus cases to rise as we approach the winter.

DANVILLE, Pa. — For the past two months, COVID-19 has been on the rise across the state. On Friday of this week, Pennsylvania had its highest reported number of cases for a single day.

Geisinger President Dr. Jaewon Ryu addressed the media virtually about the rise in cases in our area.

"Since the beginning of September, we have seen a steady up-climb of case volume across our communities and that is obviously very concerning," said Dr. Ryu.

Medical professionals at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville say over the last two weeks, they are seeing a new COVID-positive admission to the hospital about every two hours. The rate of positive cases is much higher than it was in the summer.

"It has averaged 6.3 percent during the last two months, but of course, over the last couple of weeks most recently, we are seeing that bump above 9 percent and quickly approaching 10 percent," said Dr. Ryu.

Many of the new positive cases have come from younger people.

"The age group since September 1 who has had the most positive testing has been the 20 to 29 age group and the 50 to 59 age group. So, again it kind of debunks the myth that all of these folks are old," said Dr. Ryu.

Geisinger officials are concerned cases could continue to rise as we approach the winter months.

"Cold weather will push more and more activities indoors, and this is something that does keep us up at night, if you will, because all of those things make it tougher to maintain all of the precautions that we have been mentioning to you all from the get-go, things like distancing efforts, and of course, masking," said Dr. Ryu.