The baby was born on Friday around 4:00 p.m.

A baby boy was the first baby born in 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville in Montour County.

Thomas Angel Rodriguez, Jr. arrived Friday at 4:17 p.m.

He weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measures 20 inches long.

He is the son of Tabrandi Snook and Thomas Rodriguez of Shamokin in Northumberland County.