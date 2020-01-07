Fairgrounds in Montour County flowing with milk

It was an "udderly" generous day for residents in Montour County who received some essential nutrition.

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — Dozens of vehicles lined the Montour Delong Fairgrounds for one thing: milk.

The dairy products were given to residents in and surrounding Montour County was distributed for free and the first 500 in line were also given free milkshakes.

The drive-through distribution was held by the Montour Country Farm Bureau in conjunction with the Lycoming County Dairy Princess and Valley Mobile Veterinary.

Through a federal grant and a grant from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the milk from Harrisburg diaries and the Farm Show milkshakes were free.

"There are so many people that need, it's to help. If nothing else we're helping the community and if we can do that, that means the world to me," said Georgia Pfleegor from the Montour County Farm Bureau.

More than 1,700 gallons of whole milk were distributed, which will serve about 600 families.

This milk giveaway wasn't just to help those in need.

"At events like this, we're able to show that farmers really do care and that we are here to not just be on the farm all the time, we're here to help you we are a part of the community as well, and if you support us, we are here to support you anytime, even times in a crisis like this," said Katelyn Taylor, Lycoming County Dairy Princess.

As car after car pulled around to receive their free milk and free milkshake, people we spoke with say they are thankful that events like this exist.

"I think it's great," said Tonya Pentycofe from McEwensville. "The community effort around here has been wonderful, and not just this but other milk drives."