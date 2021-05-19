Free ambulance washes to thank EMS workers

Geisinger took note of EMS Week by providing free ambulance washes outside the medical center in Montour County.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The outside of Geisinger Medical Center's Emergency Department was turned into a car wash on Wednesday as ambulances lined up.

"As they pull in, as soon as they unload their patient, we'll have them pull up a little further and offer to wash the ambulance if they like," Dr. Doug Kupas said.

This week is EMS Week across the country. It's a week to recognize emergency responders.

"This year, more than any other, EMS providers have certainly done a huge amount of help with health care needs and public health needs, vaccination needs, and various things with the COVID crisis," Dr. Kupas said.

Geisinger is honoring EMS workers with the ambulance washes. Hospital administrators, physicians, and even members of the security staff washed vehicles for first responders.

"The past year has definitely been a crazy one, not just for EMS but for all health care workers," said Vanessa Leisenring, a paramedic with Americus Hose Company in Sunbury.

Leisenring dropped off a patient at Geisinger and had her ambulance washed.

"It's nice to know that it's not just one place here and there that they like to take care of everybody," Leisenring said.

Since they couldn't do barbecues this year, all of the EMS workers were given Sheetz gift cards to get a free lunch.

"We hope that they realize that the small gratitude of the car wash is really thanking them for what they do all year long," Dr. Kupas said.