Four monkeys on the loose after crash near Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — According to State Police, a truck carrying about 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville.

Troopers confirm for us that four of those monkeys got free.

They are now believed to be on the loose somewhere in the Danville area.

State police and the PA State Game Commission are actively searching for the primates, even using a helicopter to assist in the search.

Route 54 has reopened after the crash near Danville.

