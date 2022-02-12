Former school building in Washingtonville getting new life

As Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us, the building was recently renovated and is ready for its next chapter.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — If you've been to Washingtonville in the last 92 years, you may have seen the DeLong Memorial School. It was built in 1930 by Frank DeLong, a local inventor.

"1930 through the late 1970s, and then it served a variety of purposes after that up until about 2010 or so," said Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski

The mayor says that for ten years, the community was uncertain about the building's future.

"As the building had fallen into disrepair over the past decade or so, it was certainly a concern to a lot of the residents of the community and beyond."

That's where Jim and Ginny Spangenberg of Millville come in. They had been looking for a building to renovate.

"Foundation was strong, the sticks and stones and roof were solid. Things that often are dilapidated were in good shape," Jim Spangenberg said.

The couple spent the last year renovating the building, turning it into the DeLong Village, a senior living community. There are eight apartments that used to be classrooms.

"Family-based community, we want the folks to grow together through their own individual interests. We're anxious to make that happen over the next four to six weeks."

Developers of the DeLong Village say they are excited to preserve this piece of local history.

If you're interested in seeing the apartments in person, there's an open house on Sunday, December 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.