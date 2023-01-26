Florists prepare for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest day of the year for flower shops.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Employees at Scott's Floral & Gift in Danville are working around the clock, hustling to prepare for Valentine's Day.

"Busiest day of the year for us. When it is on a Tuesday or Wednesday, it makes it even busier because there are not many alternatives. If it is on a weekend, people go to dinner or go away, but when it is in the middle of the week, it is always busier," said owner Scott Edwards.

Dozens of vases are ready to go. The shop is also making sure it has plenty of chocolates and other sweets for customers. Employees are tying hundreds of bows for orders.

"We have got bows galore. We tie bows pretty much when anybody has extra time," said Edwards.

The flower shop has ordered 5,000 roses for Valentine's Day. Orders for roses started coming in the day after Christmas. Unfortunately, Edwards says prices for roses have increased.

"It is costing us three to four times more than that just for Valentine's Day because it is the hardest growing season of the year because most of our flowers do come from South America now," Edwards added.

Over the past few years, florists have struggled to get flowers because of COVID. But things are starting to improve.

"Flowers are much easier to get this year than they were last year. Last year was a real problem getting flowers and getting them when you needed them, but this year it looks much better," Edwards said.