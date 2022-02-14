Florists frantic with Valentine's Day orders

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by a flower shop in Montour County to see how the day was going.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate the person you love, and many people do that by sending flowers.

The big game took place over the weekend, but for florists, Valentine's Day is their Super Bowl. It's one of the busiest days of the year at Scott's Floral and Gift in Danville. The chaos started Friday, although Sunday was a little slow.

"It's been pretty amazing that today the phones are just ringing off the hook, and we can't take any more deliveries when yesterday we would have accepted anything," said owner Scott Edwards.

Edwards brought in extra help, including family from out of state.

"People that used to work for us come back just to help us at this holiday."

It's been busy, but employees are rolling with the punches. Edwards says the store got in an additional 400 red roses Monday morning and ran out by 1 p.m. They were getting more.

"I have seven drivers, and we are banking to do 235 deliveries today, which is ten more than we normally try to do."

Employees are taking extra precautions because of the cold weather. Everything that leaves the store is boxed and wrapped, which takes extra time.

"We've gotten smarter. We used to wrap things with cellophane. Now, we buy garment bags on a roll and just put it into the container we use and pull it right up over it and tie it."

When the weather is this cold, the drivers make sure the recipients are home first. Then they go back to the truck to get the flowers. They won't leave them outside.

"It takes probably another few minutes for everyone, and that adds up."

Edwards says rose petals freeze quickly, and he does not recommend leaving them unattended in your vehicle, so the flowers keep their Valentine's cheer a little longer.