Flames damage apartment building in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Flames tore through an apartment building on Friday evening.
The fire broke out at the complex on Mill Street in Danville just after 9 p.m.
Crews worked fast to contain the flames so they did not spread to a neighboring building.
Officials say there is heavy damage to the side and roof of the building.
Everyone inside the building made it out safely.
Fire officials believe the fire started in one of the upper apartments, but so far there is no word on what caused the fire in Montour County.