Flames damage apartment building in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Flames tore through an apartment building on Friday evening.

The fire broke out at the complex on Mill Street in Danville just after 9 p.m.

Crews worked fast to contain the flames so they did not spread to a neighboring building.

Officials say there is heavy damage to the side and roof of the building.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely.