Fire companies salute front line heroes

The parade made its way through Danville joined by fire departments from Riverside, Pointe Township and Southside.



Those fire crews met up with Mahoning Township Fire Department, whose members were waiting at the hospital.



The parade ended with a thank you to hospital staff from the Mahoning Township Fire Chief.



“You deserve to be honored not just today but always, every day you make the difference,” said Chief Leslie Young, speaking over a megaphone.



Along with honoring those working at the hospital, the parade recognized those providing essential services such as grocery store workers, with trucks making a stop at a Giant Market in Danville.



“A lot of those people are overlooked. Everybody looks at the healthcare workers first,” said Lt. Tyde Strausser with the Friendship Fire Company.



“They have to remember that without those essentials, you wouldn't be able to get your household essentials.”



“They're stocking the shelves, they're bringing our groceries out and they're on the front lines so we can have our food,” said Buckenberger.



Unfortunately there was a road bump in pulling off this parade. as the supervisors of Mahoning Township, where Geisinger is located, would not allow the parade to enter the township nor allow its fire department to be in the parade.



Mahoning Township's fire chief said her crew complied with the order by meeting the parade at the hospital, which is private property.

