Festival weekend in Danville

Danville will welcome people from all over our area this weekend as two big festivals take place. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating tells us what's in store.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long.

"A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said Rebecca Dressler of the Danville Business Alliance.

"A great mix of new events and old events, so we got some history with mine hikes, river walks, and events at the library and throughout the community," said Kristin Mikita of the Danville Heritage Festival committee.

Vendors, live music, and many more attractions will line Mill Street on Saturday.

"The road will be closed at 6 a.m., and vendors will start arriving and set up by 8:30, and the street festival begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.."

The annual street festival is a big boost to the local economy. Jean Kanouse is the owner of Kiddie Korner Boutique. She expects her store to be busy.

"When the street is full of people, people wander into my shop, and I have among the best days of the year during street festivals," Kanouse said.

Kanouse's store will also play host to a historical lesson in kid's fashion.

"Telling about the way children dressed in years past, and things that we think we know that we might not know."

A big topic at this year's heritage festival is agriculture. On Sunday, Kristin Mikita will host a food production and preservation lesson on her family's farm.

"There was a time when everybody fed themselves from what they produced at home, and my family sort of lives that way, so we grow what we eat at home, and thought it would be nice to share that with the community."