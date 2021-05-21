Father, daughter reviving Memorial Day race tradition in Danville

A Memorial Day run that was held for decades in Montour County is back this year with new organizers and a new name.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A few years ago, Robin and George Adams were looking for ways to spend more time together. The father/daughter duo from Danville signed up for the Danville Marathon, a race on Memorial Day weekend.

"I think we've run it four, five times, probably starting in 2013, somewhere around there," George said.

"We kind of taught each other how to run and just worked on it together, and it's something that we do to spend time together," Robin said.

But in 2017, after 40 years, organizers stopped holding the race.

"We kind of felt the void. We were sad we couldn't continue doing the race, so that's when we started conversations with the former race directors about what it might look like to possibly bring it back," Robin explained.

That's exactly what they did. The race will return on May 29 for its 41st year under a new name—The Memorial T-Rail 5 Mile Run.

Robin and George are organizing it together.

'We're trying to continue all of those historical elements, so the course is already predetermined; we just have to rally the community," Robin said.

All money raised will benefit the Montour County Historical Society.

Robin and George started running the race to spend time together. The father/daughter team is enjoying organizing the race together too.