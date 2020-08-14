Fatal crash under investigation in Montour County

Officials say two people died in Tuesday's wreck.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating two deaths from a crash that happened on Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 54 and State Route 44 in Limestone Township near Milton.

Margaret Smith from the Williamsport area died from her injuries Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say Smith was in a vehicle being driven by Ward Bennett who didn't stop for a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

The other vehicle was being driven by Sandra Hoffman.

Hoffman also passed away Thursday evening due to her injuries.