Exchange student from Paris heading home

Because of the coronavirus, Juliette Nebout and other exchange students are being sent home.

DANVILLE, Pa. — As an exchange student at Danville Area High School, 16-year-old Juliette Nebout has had the experience of a lifetime.

"Marching band was fun. I love marching band, and then joining the swim and diving team," Juliette Nebout said.

Juliette is from Paris, France, and has been spending her senior year with the Chambers family in Danville since August. Because of the coronavirus, Juliette and other exchange students will be sent home.

"She could be leaving Friday, this Friday. I still believe in my head that she's leaving in June," Anne Chambers said.

When the World Heath Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Juliette's exchange student program, AFS International ended its programs early. The group is in the process of sending students back to their families in their home countries. Juliette's journey home has been unclear because back in Paris, Juliette's mother is sick with COVID-19.

"I'll probably have to quarantine myself for 14 days, at least. I don't really know," Juliette said.

Juliette will not only miss prom and graduation, she will not be able to say goodbye to her friends in person.

"She was planning on going to Disney World with the marching band for a week and then all of a sudden this came up and it got canceled," Anne said.

"I'm really sad to leave and I don't know when I'm leaving so it's harder," Juliette said.