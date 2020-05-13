Happy reunion for 'E' and family

A family was forced to give their dog up for adoption after a near-fatal crash but they were able to reunite.

DANVILLE, Pa. — On December 21, life changed forever for the Rojas family of Albrightsville.

Jonathan Rojas was hit by a drunk driver on his way to work.

He suffered a brain injury and broken bones and doctors did not know if he would survive.

His wife Ayesha was taking care of the couple's five daughters and dog.

"Basically, when I wasn't there I was in the hospital 24/7 trying to figure things out," Ayesha Rojas said.

In February, the Rojas family made the difficult decision to take "E" to the nearest no-kill shelter which was the PSPCA of Danville.

"I don't want to neglect him. I can't keep the dog locked in a cage. I just have to take him to the shelter and hope that he finds a good family," Ayesha said.

It didn't take "E" long to get adopted.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out in that home, they returned him. Then the quarantine hit, so we found him a foster home. We got that call just last week saying his original owner made a miraculous recovery, could walk, could talk, and then first thing he was asking about was 'E,'" shelter director Kristen Szwast said.

Jonathan recovered from his injuries and missed his dog.

"During the course of me learning how to walk, I kept asking about the dog, 'When are we going to get him back? Can you find the family who adopted him? Can we find out if he's doing OK?'" Jonathan asked.

Ayesha called the shelter last week and found out they could adopt "E" again.

The family picked up their dog on Mother's Day.

"He came out, he was all wags. He was so happy, he was all wags," Ayesha said.

"E" is four years old and the family had him since he was a puppy.

"We are so happy. we were missing part of the family. Yeah, he kept saying we were missing part of the family," Ayesha said.