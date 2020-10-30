x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Montour County

Danville teachers, union make tentative agreement

Teachers were prepared to strike starting on Monday but now a deal has been reached.
danville area

DANVILLE, Pa. — The head of the Danville Education Association tells Newswatch 16 a tentative agreement has been reached between the union and teachers.

Plans for teachers to strike starting on Monday have been called off.

The deal came after a three-hour session with a state mediator.

There's no word on what the terms are regarding salary and benefits for the teachers in Montour County.