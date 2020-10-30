DANVILLE, Pa. — The head of the Danville Education Association tells Newswatch 16 a tentative agreement has been reached between the union and teachers.
Plans for teachers to strike starting on Monday have been called off.
The deal came after a three-hour session with a state mediator.
There's no word on what the terms are regarding salary and benefits for the teachers in Montour County.
Danville teachers, union make tentative agreement
Teachers were prepared to strike starting on Monday but now a deal has been reached.
DANVILLE, Pa. — The head of the Danville Education Association tells Newswatch 16 a tentative agreement has been reached between the union and teachers.