Flowers in full bloom at Danville Garden Festival Tour

The annual tradition to take in the sights and sounds of nature was underway in Montour County on Saturday.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tucked away in backyards and parks around Danville are gardens of all shapes and sizes. the annual Danville garden tours encourage people to stop to take in the beauty of nature.

"It's very soothing to the soul and the mind when you are sitting out here looking at the birds and looking at all of the plants," said Mary Susan Umbriac, Danville.

The garden tours typically happen during the Danville Heritage Festival in September, but this year the organizer decided to switch it up

"By September most plants are done blooming and so this year it worked out that we changed the date, as you can see most of the stuff is in full bloom right now," said Umbriac.

People spent the day taking a stroll through each garden on the list.

Bob and Mary Susan Umbriac have spent four decades creating their backyard paradise. Their landscape was a vision brought to life with lots of patience and dedication; building many elements like a covered bridge by hand.

"What's the good of having something that is beautiful and not share it? Some of the gardens on the tour are just absolutely magnificent," said Bob Umbriac.

There are 11 stops on the garden tour and people tell us it's easy to want to spend the day at just one.

"I hope to get to another one or two in during my time frame but the day goes by goes by fast, I spent way more time than I was expecting at each one because they are just so lovely," said Jane Brockman, Sunbury.

Laura Santucci-Burley is participating for the first time. She tells Newswatch 16 that she enjoys meeting other people who are as interested in gardening as a way to share new ideas.

"I hope they have ideas and inspirations and things to motivate them to do things for their own gardens. But also share knowledge and also they share knowledge with me so it is beneficial for both of us," said Burley, Northumberland.

The Danville Heritage Festival officially gets underway September 9th and runs through the 11th.