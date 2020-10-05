Dance teacher finds new ways to keep students dancing in Montour County

A Danville dance teacher is finding new ways to connect with her students virtually.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Karen Gronsky normally teaches several hundred students at her dance studio in Danville. Like many other small business owners, Gronsky was forced to close up shop last month due to COVID-19.

"I was open and then all of a sudden it was like you can't have people in your studio anymore," Gronsky said.

But Gronsky and her students did not stop dancing. Using the app "Zoom" they are able to connect virtually.

"They each day show up in their ballet outfits, in their hip hop clothes, write me letters," Gronsky said.

The virtual dance classes allow the group to have guest instructors from all over the country.

"It's been really cool. There's many different teachers that are teaching me and that's really fun," Rhea McNally, Mount Carmel, said.

Nine-year-old Cici Flock, Watsontown, has been taking dance lessons with Gronsky since she was three. She likes virtual classes but would rather be there in person.

"I've been taking jazz, ballet, acting and musical theater and hip hop," Cici Flock, Watsontown, said. "It can be a little trouble because say you have to go over here, you may get out of the camera and they can't see you. So that's a little hard but otherwise it's pretty cool."

The response from parents has also been positive.

"Moms are saying oh my goodness thank you for being here for me. This is their way of connecting with you and the other kids in the class," Gronsky said.