Danville dance studio finds new home

It's been a little over a week since a dance studio was destroyed by fire. The owner tells us because of the community's generosity, she already has a new space.

DANVILLE, Pa. — These images are something dance teacher Karen Gronsky will never forget.

In the days since people in the community have reached out to help.

"In the midst of this devastation it really brought joy and peace to my heart and hope for the future," Karen Gronsky said.

After the fire, a lot of people reached out to Karen with offers of studio space.

"Flowers by Scott, Knoebels, people offered me their garages. People said we will tear down this in our building and you can have this and it's overwhelming," said Gronsky.

Danville Businessman Joel Gum offered Karen the use of two spaces on this property on School House Road right outside Danville.

This will be the studio's temporary space.

In September, Karen Gronsky School of Dance will move into the building next door, which will become its new home.

"I'm the one who always wanted to be the light. Now it turned right around and they're helping me and it's amazing," said Gronsky.

Karen had mementos in the studio from more than two decades of teaching. Everything was lost.

"Everyone that came to the studio would sign the wall or they would give me their pointe shoes as they were turning the page and going off to college. It was an era. It was a building that meant a whole lot to a whole lot of people," said Gronsky.

Karen's students decided to start what they hope will become new traditions. They've brought her signed toe shoes and pictures.