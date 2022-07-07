Danville coffee company to be featured on TV show 'World's Greatest'

A coffee company based in Danville is one of the "World's Greatest" when it comes to direct sales.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Shoop and his wife Melissa have been involved in direct sales for many years and have worked for multiple companies. In 2017, Melissa decided she wanted to start her own direct sales company involving coffee.

"Within a few months, there were a few hundred people who said we're in, we want to do this," Brian Shoop said.

The couple from Danville named the company "Java Momma."

"We call the baristas instead of consultants. We have about 3,000 nationwide who sell the Java Momma products. They have home parties or Facebook parties. We also have a shop here in Danville," Shoop said.

He said Java Momma's sales skyrocketed when the pandemic hit.

"We grew 25% month after month, so from 2019 to 2020 we grew 3.5 times. From 2020 to 2021 we grew 2.5 times larger," Shoop said.

Java Momma is known for its flavored coffee. The company carries more than 50 flavors at any given time and releases new ones each week.

Java Momma will actually be featured on a tv show this weekend. That show is called World's Greatest.

"They were doing a series on direct sales companies. So they interviewed a bunch of different direct sales companies and they chose us as the world's greatest direct sales company," he said.

The segment will air at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 on Bloomberg Television. Brian said he is excited for more people to discover Java Momma.

"No one knew we were here. They had heard of us but they didn't know what we did. People will come in and they don't know we're 20,000 square foot of production space doing coffees, teas, and cocoas and shipping them all over the country in just little old Danville," Shoop said.

Java Momma is located on Ferry Street in Danville.