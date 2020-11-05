Businesses celebrating yellow status in Montour County

Montour County businesses are opening again after the county was one of 24 given permission to enter the yellow phase on Friday.

DANVILLE, Pa. — There was a sign of hope for business owners in Danville on Monday as retail shops can finally allow customers inside.

The Merle Norman Store and Salon on Mill Street is one of many businesses that have re-opened in the borough's downtown.

They're back to selling beauty products and clothing, but CDC guidelines still prohibit them from offering salon services.

Owner Kay Roth says she's still had a busy weekend.

"I think with people being able to see what it's like with everything shut down, they'll start to be more supportive and not do everything online but really try to keep the small stores open," Roth said.

"I can see enthusiasm unfolding, and I can see people very happy. I can see traffic picking up, and people are very enthused," said Eileen Mahoney from Elysburg.

Montour County went yellow on Friday, and an employee at the Dollar General on Mill Street, which never closed its doors, says they've lost business.

"When things first opened back up, we got a little slower because I guess people were going to the other stores, like I guess Beiter's just opened up," Dirk Williams said.

County buildings welcomed the public back Monday with restrictions in place.

People are required to make an appointment, wear a mask, and take a temperature test when they arrive at a county office.

"We have the sneeze shields and the mask and the hand sanitizer and stuff to clean everything off but still, it's a little bit scary," said county employee Linda Weaver.

Montour County employees aren't the only ones feeling nervous about the county's yellow status.

Several people tell Newswatch 16 that since restrictions have loosened, they've noticed people taking social distancing and coronavirus mitigation less seriously.

"You got some of these people going to the grocery store now and not wearing a mask. It's unreal," said Danville resident Steven Rowand.