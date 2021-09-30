Danville Area Primary School to close next week due to COVID

The superintendent says three students, in three different classrooms, tested positive for the virus.

DANVILLE, Pa. — For the Danville Area Primary School, school is out through all of next week after three students tested positive for COVID.

The superintendent says the three students attend three different classrooms.

The message is on the district's website said that due to the number of classrooms impacted, the building will be closed from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8.

Pre-kindergarten, Head Start, Kindergarten, first and second grades attend school there.



Emily Blackman from Washingtonville was at the school, picking up her 5-year-old son's kindergarten assignments.

“When COVID happened, he was in preschool so he was already going through the COVID thing, so he's kind of adjusted to it and he knows that sometimes he has computer school,” said Blackman.

A doctor at Geisinger who is a pediatric infectious disease specialist says:

-Children aged 0 to 17 make up about 28 percent of positive tests done by Geisinger over the last two weeks.

-Children aged 2 to 11 years old should be wearing masks and practice hand hygiene.



Kari Davis of Danville has a son in kindergarten; he's confused why he can't go to school.

“He said but mommy, I've been wearing my mask, I've doing good. I said I know baby,” said Davis.



The superintendent says all the students in the district have been very diligent about wearing their masks and this is the first building they've had to close since the school year began.

The superintendent says students can use the district's Ironman Cyber Academy to learn remotely.

The Danville Area Primary School is expected to reopen on Monday, October 11.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP’s YouTube page.



