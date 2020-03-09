Danville Area Community Center in danger of closing

After closing during the pandemic, a community center in Montour County is in danger of shutting down if it doesn't raise more money.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Carol Rudy has been coming to water aerobics classes at the Danville Area Community Center for about five years. She loves it here.

"The exercise, the people. People are friendly and you're very welcome. It's nonjudgmental," Rudy said.

"We have everything from afterschool programs, before-school programs, silver sneakers classes for our older folks. A program for everyone is what we're really known for," said Heather Laubach, director of operations at the Danville Area Community Center.

Laubach says it's in danger of shutting its doors for good within a month if it does not raise more money.

"We really need the community's support in order to make sure that we're here now and for generations to come as we have in the past," Laubach said.

The nonprofit was closed for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in June, but so far only about half of the members have come back.

"Your bills still continue, and your memberships reduce because people are worried about coming out in a pandemic," Laubach explained.

The Danville Area Community Center relies on donors and membership fees to pay the bills.

There are some ways you can help. Laubach encourages people to keep their memberships open even if they're not using them right now.

"Utility bills are easily $3,000 to 4,000. Then everything else goes with that."