Dance school using tech to keep on dancing

A dance teacher in Danville has found a way to keep her students dancing while staying at home.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Karen Gronsky normally teaches several hundred students at her dance studio.

Like many other small business owners, Gronsky was forced to close up shop last month due to COVID-19.

"I was open, and then all of a sudden, it was like you can't have people in your studio anymore."

But Gronsky and her students did not stop dancing; by using the Zoom app, they are able to connect virtually.

"They each day show up in their ballet outfits, in their hip-hop clothes, write me letters," Gronsky said.

The virtual dance classes allow the group to have guest instructors from all over the country.

"It's been really cool. There's many different teachers that are teaching me, and that's really fun," Rhea Mcnally said.

"I've been taking jazz, ballet, acting, and musical theater and hip-hop," Cici Flock said.

Flock, age 9, has been taking dance lessons with Gronsky since she was 3 years old; she likes virtual classes but would rather be there in person.

"It can be a little trouble because say you have to go over here, you may get out of the camera, and they can't see you," Flock added. "So that's a little hard, but otherwise, it's pretty cool."

"Moms are saying, 'oh, my goodness, thank you for being here for me,'" Gronsky said. "This is their way of connecting with you and the other kids in the class."