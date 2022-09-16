Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has part of Interstate 80 in Montour County closed.
Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 — between the Danville and Buckhorn exits — due to a multi-vehicle crash.
A detour is in place.
State police expect the eastbound lanes to be closed for several hours.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.