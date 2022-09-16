x
Montour County

Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Montour County

The multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes near Danville Friday morning.
Credit: WNEP

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has part of Interstate 80 in Montour County closed.

Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 — between the Danville and Buckhorn exits — due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour is in place.

State police expect the eastbound lanes to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

