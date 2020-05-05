Montour County buildings to reopen next Monday

Montour County will reopen its courthouse next week on a limited basis. The soft reopening starts Monday at most public county buildings.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The Montour County Courthouse in Danville has been closed to the public since Governor Wolf issued the shutdown order in March. But as state officials prepare to ease restrictions in 24 counties including Montour, the courthouse and other public buildings will reopen Monday, May 11. This soft reopening comes with some guidelines.

"You need to schedule an appointment at least a day before you plan to do business and reach out to a county office," explained Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren.

Commissioner Holdren says people who enter the buildings will have their temperatures taken using no-touch thermometers.

"All visitors will be asked to wear a mask. Obviously, if the temperature is below 100.4 they will be allowed to enter. If the temperature is above 100.4 they will be asked to reschedule."

While most county facilities will reopen on Monday, the Montour County Jail will stay closed to the public.

Human services, veterans offices, children and youth, and emergency management services will all open Monday.

County employees added hand sanitizing stations inside the buildings. There is a dropbox inside the entrance to the courthouse for people who do not want to go inside. Holdren hopes that because of Montour County's low case numbers, they will move to the green phase sooner than later.

"Have trust in our small businesses that they will operate safely. We as county commissioners will continue to monitor that and ensure that we're taking all the precautions we need," said Holdren.