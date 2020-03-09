Flavor City Oils: Couple cooks up new business

The couple lost their jobs during the pandemic. Instead of a setback, they opened a new business.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Greg Ash and Deb Greenly have a passion for olive oil. They like to use different flavors and are always trying something new.

"It's just a new way of cooking. You don't have to use as much seasonings and try to find out something new that you want," Deb Greenly said.

But their favorite products weren't found in this part of central Pennsylvania, until now. Last week the couple opened Flavor City Oils in Danville. The store carries more than 50 varieties of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and barbecue sauces.

"The opportunity came up with this storefront in this quaint little town. It was the perfect opportunity and everything just kind of fell into our laps," Greg Ash said.

The store would not have opened if it weren't for a setback. Greg and Deb both lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked in construction; she was a health care worker.

"Devastating, scary, but we were OK. We were better than a lot of people out there," Ash said.

Instead of a setback, the couple from Berwick saw it as a chance to pursue a dream of opening their own business. They are happy they did.

"It was a time in our lives when we could actually try something like this, that we weren't committed to another job," Greenly said.