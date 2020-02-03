Coronavirus: fact vs. fiction

Misinformation about the Coronavirus is spreading as fast as the virus itself.

DANVILLE, Pa. — As we learn new information about the coronavirus daily, it seems misinformation is spreading as fast as the virus itself.

According to some articles on the internet, men should shave their beards to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control say this is not true. Rumors like this are being spread and it's hard to know what to believe. When the virus was first reported, death totals in China were exaggerated.

“That's not to say it's not serious. This can be a deadly illness particularly for the elderly and those who are sick with chronic medical problems,” Dr. Stanley Martin said.

Dr. Stanley Martin is Director of Geisinger's Infectious Disease Department. One rumor he wants to see put to rest is that the coronavirus only affects Asian people. It's simply not true.

“Although this originated in China it will affect American citizens the same,” Martin said.

Martin says the main symptoms of coronavirus are fever and cough. He says you probably do not need a mask.

“People believe that they need to be wearing masks in the community, going to the store, going to church or something like that. There's no evidence that wearing a mask in a setting like that is going to be of any benefit,” Dr. Martin said.

While Dr. Martin says using a mask won't help, he does recommend hand sanitizer.

Dr. Martin recommends covering your mouth when you cough and stay home when you're sick.

“Even something as simple as soap and water is probably sufficient for getting rid of this virus,” Dr. Martin said.