'The numbers have been worse' - Geisinger head notes coronavirus spike

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise in our area according to Geisinger medical professionals.

DANVILLE, Pa. — At his weekly COVID-19 news conference, the president and CEO of Geisinger, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, spoke about how frontline workers at Geisinger are dealing with the increasing numbers of coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise in our area according to Geisinger medical professionals. Dr. Ryu touched on some of the trends that the care system is seeing.

"The numbers have been worse since the last time we had this press briefing with you all a couple of weeks ago, and believe it or not, since we started with this pandemic back in March, a quarter of all of our COVID deaths occurred in the month of November," Dr. Ryu said.

Geisinger is seeing an increased number of hospitalizations at its nine hospitals across the state.

"We are running very close to capacity levels, and we are running pretty full, and what that means is whether you're a COVID patient or even a non-COVID patient, that impacts the care we are able to deliver."

Just this week, Pennsylvania hit a daily record for positive cases. Dr. Ryu says that almost one of every four people Geisinger tests are coming back positive for COVID-19.

"We are now averaging, since December 1, up over 540 new positive COVID tests per day, and yesterday we were up over 700."

However, it wasn't all bad news during his weekly news conference. Dr. Ryu says the hospital system will soon be getting its first shipment of vaccines.

"They are imminently going to become available. It could be as soon as next week or the week after. It is difficult to know if it will be the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine. I think Pfizer is a step ahead at this point, but I think both of them will come out here in rapid succession."