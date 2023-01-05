Company involved in monkey crash shut down

Quebedeaux's Transport was involved in the crash that led to the escape of three monkeys.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the Montour County crash that led to the escape of three monkeys has been shut down.

Last January, the monkeys escaped after a truck carrying about 100 of them collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near Danville.

According to PETA, Quebedeaux's Transport shut down after the organization submitted evidence to the USDA and other organizations claiming the company illegally transported monkeys to laboratories across the country.