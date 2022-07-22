Central Pennsylvania gamer raises money for Geisinger

A content creator from central Pennsylvania recently raised money to buy gaming systems for Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brandon Conaway of State College has been at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville for nearly two weeks.

Despite not feeling well, Brandon was having a good time playing video games with his new friend, content creator DGR Dave.

"It's humbling being here and knowing that this will be able to help so many kids on the road to recovery a little bit faster," the content creator said.

DGR Dave is a gamer from central Pennsylvania with a large online following. He started gaming as a hobby, and in 2016, he made a career out of it.

In December, he held a "12 Games of Christmas" event to raise money for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

"Our goal was $25,000, and we hit that actually in the first day. So we kind of just kept setting the goal a little bit higher, never thinking it would get to where it was," he said.

DGR Dave raised more than $80,000 for the Starlight Children's Foundation, which provides video games to children's hospitals around the country. Through this donation, two gaming systems were donated to Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

DGR Dave and his wife Amanda have a personal connection to this hospital.

When Amanda was a teenager, she had lifesaving surgery here. While his high school sweetheart recovered, DGR Dave played video games.

"It's very surreal being back here, being able to give back kind of a portion of what we were able to use," he said.

Now patients such as Brandon Conaway are able to enjoy games, too.

"It's hard whenever they're in, and they don't have stuff to distract them, so stuff like this is amazing. It gives them an opportunity to not have to think about what they're going through," Heather Conaway said.

The best part? Watching the kids enjoy the games.