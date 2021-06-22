Carl Nassib: First openly gay active NFL player

Carl Nassib came out as gay on his Instagram page on Monday.

DANVILLE, Pa. — "What's up, people? I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I am gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," said Las Vegas Raider's Carl Nassib.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion, walk-on football player and current Las Vegas Raider, became the first active openly gay football player in NFL history on Monday after his announcement on Instagram.

"It was very impressive that he was the first professional football player to come out like this, and that's a good example for kids to see that," said Darcy Decker, president of the PFLAG chapter in Danville, an LGBTQ organization that offers support to family members of gay and lesbian children.

Nassib also announced that he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ community.

Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project, issued this statement on Nassib after his social media post:

"Coming out is an intensely personal decision, and it can be an incredibly scary and difficult one to make. We hope that Carl's historic representation in the NFL will inspire young LGBTQ athletes across the country to live their truth and pursue their dreams."

Decker noted the importance of Nassib's family supporting him.

"There are many studies that say if kids just have one accepting adult in their life, then the suicide rate plummets," said Decker.