Car raffle for community center

The Danville Area Community Center in partnership Hawkins Chevrolet is raffling off a brand new car.

DANVILLE, Pa. — For just 100 dollars, this brand new Chevy Equinox could be yours. It is being raffled off by Hawkins Chevrolet near Danville.

"We're raising money for the Danville Community Center. We're raffling off a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox in the Pacific Blue color to try and help them out, we heard they were struggling with COVID and everything," said Josh Andress of Hawkins Chevrolet.

The community center was in danger of having to close for good because of financial issues caused by the pandemic.

"We lost approximately 40 to 50 thousand dollars every month that we were closed and we were closed a little over two and a half months so this would be a huge huge help to our community center," said Heather Laubach of the Danville Area Community Center.

"We're only selling 750 tickets, if we sell all 750 we're going to be probably a 40 thousand dollar donation for them, so it is definitely going to help them a lot," said Andress.

There are hundreds of tickets left to be sold and they can be bought at the dealership or community center. The top three winners will receive a prize but first place gets the brand new car completely free.

"All taxes and tags are going to be included through Hawkins, so you just pay 100 dollars and if you win you win the car, you know, there is no hidden gimmicks, no fees. If you don't win the car you might have a chance at 1,000 dollars, if you don't win the 1,000 dollars you have a chance a 250 dollars in gift cards and if you don't have that then at least you helped out the community and donated 100 dollars to the community center," said Andress.

"It is a wonderful family connection that we were able to make in a community that is very well-loved and needed and it is fantastic that they were able to offer a car in order to help our community center," said Laubach.