Car raffle benefits community center

A man from Danville is the lucky winner of the Danville Area Community Center car raffle.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Joseph Bittner recently stopped by Hawkins Chevrolet near Danville to pick up his brand new Chevy Equinox.

"First new car I've had in many many years and I think we are going to get a lot of good years out of it," said Joseph Bittner of Danville.

Bittner was the winner of the $100 raffle benefiting Danville Area Community Center. Hundreds of tickets were sold to raise money for the struggling center.

"It helped a lot of people and it was for a good cause, so, how could you go wrong," said Bittner.

"We sold over 600 tickets and we were able to raise enough funds to pay for the Equinox and also be able to give a $33,000 donation to the Danville Area Community Center," said Josh Hawkins the owner of Hawkins Chevrolet.

"Thrilled that a local community was willing to help us out, we're thrilled that the town and all beyond bought tickets in order to support us and we are so excited that Joe won the car and was able to keep it local so we will be able to see it drive around town," said Heather Laubach with the Danville Area Community Center.

He was shocked when he found out he was the winner.

"I just about had a heart attack, it was great," said Bittner.