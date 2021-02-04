Busy week for florists as Easter draws near

Many churches are now open for in-person services, just in time for Easter Sunday. That's good news for florists who missed out on those sales last year.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Employees are putting together colorful flower arrangements at Scott's Floral in Danville. With Easter Sunday only a few days away, people are ordering fresh flowers.

Scott Edwards is happy to be busy. Business this year looks much different from last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down stores and churches. Edwards recently ordered lilies from a wholesale florist.

"I called her back two days later and said I'll take 100. She said to me, 'Scott, I'll give you 100, but I have no more to sell.' As soon as the governor opened it up that we can have Easter service, all the churches called and ordered things."

When it comes to lilies, business is "blooming."

"I think last year I ordered 22, and this year I'm over 200, so it's back to where 2019 was."

Because flowers are in such high demand at the moment, Edwards says they arrive extremely fresh.

"We're getting carnations in that are normally full-bloomed. Now they're tight like almost how lipstick comes in a tube."

Other big sellers are potted plants and tulips.